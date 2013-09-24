For some children, an afternoon nap enhances learning and memory. And all children learn best when they can interact with their teacher in real time.

Sleep is an important part of child development, and in order to get enough sleep, children often nap in the afternoons. By the time they reach preschool, many (but not all) children have lost the need for this nap. According to new research performed by Dr. Rebecca Spencer, some children really do need an afternoon nap in order to learn.

To test the effect of napping on preschool children, Spencer had the children play a memory game in the morning. Then, during afternoon naptime, some children were encouraged to nap while others were encouraged to stay awake. After their nap, Spencer tested their memory again, and once more the following day after a full night’s sleep.

The results confirmed what child caretakers already knew: that many children need to nap in order to be at their full learning potential. Children accustomed to napping every day couldn’t function as well without one.

“For those that nap habitually, they lose 15 percent of what they learned in the morning when they don’t nap,” said Dr. Spencer, associate professor of psychology and neuroscience, in an interview with Healthline. “This forgetting is overcome when they nap.”

Interestingly, only some of the children needed an afternoon nap in order to perform as well on the memory test. For others, the nap made no difference in their scores. Having outgrown the need for an afternoon rest, the only effect the nap had was to make them feel a bit sleepy.

“Sleep is important not only for memory consolidation but also for cognitive development,” Sanjeev Kothare, M.D., Director of the Pediatric Sleep Program and a professor of neurology at the NYU Langone Medical Center and School of Medicine told Healthline. “The developing brain continues to grow very rapidly in the first two years to 90 percent of adult size. Cognitive development and memory consolidation, which occur during these developing years, are important functions enhanced by healthy sleep, including napping in the first five years.”