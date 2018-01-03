Some of those repercussions are just recently emerging.

In December, Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive, came forward to share his “tremendous guilt” over helping to build the social network.

In his words, social media has “eroded the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other.”

Is it possible this current generation of kids could be the biggest victims of that?

TJ has had his own concerns.

“In the beginning, I was worried about the increased exposure and what that would mean for her safety,” he said. “But this thinking can lead to sheltering a child inside all day, as it’s dangerous just to drive her to school. For now, we don’t ever say where we live. Like most parents, I keep her safe and take many precautions.”

He also had concerns about Hailey becoming a spoiled brat, but tells Healthline those worries dissipated pretty quickly.

“She’s a great kid and I’ve never had her melt down and have a tantrum in a store,” he said. “I’m lucky to have such an easy-going, well-behaved child.”

Dr. Wendy Walsh, a psychologist specializing in attachment, told Healthline there are no easy answers when it comes to how this new technology and increased exposure may be affecting today’s children.

“The most important thing is that parents need to listen to and respect their kids. If they don’t want to be videotaped, if they don’t want their picture taken, if they ask for something to be taken down; that’s their right,” Walsh said.

So what does she think about the parents who are monetizing their children online?

“When we are seeing videos, we are only seeing a slice of their life. And I’ve always said we should never judge parents in just that slice,” she said. “These could be parents that are setting boundaries and respecting individuality. Or they could be stage moms and dads who are making that internet fame their child’s whole life to pay the bills. We can’t tell by what we see in those short video clips of their lives.”

It’s not just what parents are posting online themselves, though.

As the technology grows, more children are gaining access to their own pages.

In early December, Facebook even launched a new chat app directed specifically at kids.

Dr. Claire McCarthy, spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), told Healthline, “The problem is, we don’t know how most kids are going to feel about the way their lives were displayed online. To a real extent, we are conducting an experiment on a whole generation of children. But at the same time, there is another phenomenon going on, which is a cultural normalization of putting lives on display. So it’s hard to say exactly how it will affect our children as they grow.”