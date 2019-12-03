Share on Pinterest Researchers say a parent’s marijuana use increases the likelihood their child will also use the drug, as well as alcohol. Getty Images A new study concludes that children whose parents use marijuana are more likely to use the drug themselves.

Researchers say the study is important because of the rise in marijuana use and its legality in a growing number of states.

Experts say a child’s home environment, as well as their parents’ views on social issues such as marijuana use, are contributing factors to this trend. If you eat cookies, your kids may end up eating them, too. When it comes to marijuana, the same logic may apply. According to a new study, recent and past use of marijuana by parents was associated with increased risk of marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol use by the children living under their roof. The data for the study, published in JAMA Network Open , came from the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) from 2015 through 2018, which included information from 24,900 parent-child pairs. The study found that parental past-year marijuana use was consistently associated with a generalized risk of past-year marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol use as well as opioid misuse among both adolescent and young adult offspring living in the same household. Does this come as a surprise? Not to the experts interviewed by Healthline. But they say that makes the findings no less important. “Most surprising was that lifetime use of marijuana by parents, even if they did not use in the past year, conferred a higher risk for their children’s substance use,” said Bertha K. Madras, PhD, a professor of psychobiology at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts, who was corresponding author of the study in the JAMA journal. “Also intriguing was that mother’s use was more influential than father’s use for youth 12 to 17,” she said.

The importance of the study Madras says there were important reasons to conduct this research, which was jointly sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. First, parent use of marijuana is rising, she said, “and I wondered whether this could be associated with offspring use of specific substances and across several substances.” Also, on a personal level, Madras said, “several fathers have confided in me that they used marijuana to bond with their sons. They became horrified after witnessing their sons progress to using other drugs, especially heroin.” Madras explains that few studies have directly examined whether parental marijuana use elevates the risk of opioid misuse among adolescent and young adults living at home with parents. “Most importantly, and to the best of our knowledge, none of the existing research simultaneously explored frequency of parental marijuana use and whether it related to adolescent and young adult offspring’s marijuana, tobacco, alcohol use, and opioid misuse,” she noted. While there may be no audible gasps about the findings, Madras believes this is vital information for all parents. “The study [will] inform clinicians and policymakers that screening for marijuana use and educating individuals, patients, and families about the risks is essential,” she told Healthline.