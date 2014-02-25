While adult obesity rates haven’t changed, some children are seeing the benefits of a nation focused on slimming down.

More than a third of Americans are still obese. But as a group, children ages 2 to 5 are slowly getting fitter, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the 2003–2004 time period, nearly 14 percent of those children were obese. That number declined 43 percent to just over 8 percent in 2011–2012.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the CDC, said obesity-prevention programs in communities are helping these young children. For example, federal nutrition programs have created a significant decline in obesity prevalence among low-income children aged 2 to 4 years old.

“This confirms that, at least for kids, we can turn the tide and begin to reverse the obesity epidemic,” he said.

Reducing childhood obesity and improving the nation’s health have been pet causes for First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I am thrilled at the progress we’ve made over the last few years in obesity rates among our youngest Americans,” she said in a press release. “With the participation of kids, parents, and communities in Let’s Move! these last four years, healthier habits are beginning to become the new norm.”

