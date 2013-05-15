Malaria Infected mosquitoes are more attracted to human odor than uninfected mosquitoes, speeding the transmission of malaria parasites.

Bodily odors are unpleasant enough for the people around us, but there’s a much more serious downside to our pungent aromas. Unfortunately for humans, malaria-infected mosquitoes can’t get enough of the scents we emit.



Research published in the journal PLOS ONE shows that mosquitoes infected with the malarial parasite Plasmodium falciparum are more attracted to human odors than their uninfected counterparts.

Dr. James Logan and colleagues at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that the malarial parasite affects mosquitoes’ olfactory systems, making human odors far more alluring to the insects. It’s good news for the mosquitoes who are getting more out of our blood, but alarming for people heading outdoors in the midst of mosquito season.

“Mosquitoes are attracted to chemicals given off in our body odours,” Logan explained in an interview with Healthline. “There are a number of chemicals, including carbon dioxide, ammonia, and carboxylic acids. Anopheles mosquitoes are particularly attracted to foot odour.”

P. falciparum is one of the parasites that changes the way disease pathogens are transmitted. It makes it so that the malaria-carrying mosquito Anopheles gambiae is better able to find blood meals, and so it facilitates the transmission of malaria from mosquitoes to humans and vice versa.