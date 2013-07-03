Recent research shows that invasive, disease-causing fungi lurk in 62 percent of household dishwashers on six continents, including North America.

Since the 2012 outbreak of meningitis caused by steroid shots tainted with fungi, the danger of fungal contamination has become an increasing public health concern.

In a study published this month in Medical Mycology, and another published in 2011 in Fungal Biology , researchers took samples from household dishwashers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and North and South America.

They found that the high-temperature, moist, alkaline environment in dishwashers is the perfect habitat for some opportunistic fungal species known to be harmful to humans.

The yeast-like species they found most often were Exophiala (black yeasts), Rhodotorula (red yeasts), and Candida parapsilosis (white yeasts).

According to the 2011 study, “Sixty-two percent of the dishwashers were positive for fungi, and 56 percent of these accommodated Exophiala.” The black yeasts Exophiala dermatitidis and Exophiala phaeomuriformis were most frequently identified.

Fungi are primitive plant organisms that reproduce by sending tiny spores out into the air. These microscopic spores can be easily inhaled into the lungs, where they can colonize and cause systemic infections that are difficult to cure.

Adults and children taking antibiotics and those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to mycoses (fungal infections) in the lungs or on the skin. Exophiala species frequently infect the lungs of patients with cystic fibrosis. And diabetics are prone to developing fungal skin infections, which can cause dry, itchy rashes.