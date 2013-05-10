Early growth in infants may be tied to the composition of bacteria living in their guts.

Traditionally, doctors measure an infant’s growth in pounds and inches—or kilos and centimeters. But how about in terms of…gut bacteria? While it’s not a foolproof way to predict how big an infant will grow, the microbiota in a newborn baby’s gut appears to impact his or her growth rate.

Researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health report that the composition of gut microbiota—the body’s microbial ecosystem, which is composed of good bacteria like probiotics and other less-than-great bacteria that can cause infections—is directly linked to growth in the early stages of infancy.



“We were interested in exploring associations between the gut microbiota and growth, since prior research in animals and humans have indicated that gut microbiota can play a role in the development of obesity,” said study author Merete Eggesbø, M.D., in an interview with Healthline.

It seems odd that, in addition to the important factors of diet, care, and genetics, the bacterial ecosystem in the digestive tract can affect growth so strongly. But the composition of gut microbiota can influence how many calories a diet yields, in addition to the deposition of fat in our fat cells, Eggesbø says.



As it turns out, there are “fat” and “skinny” microbes. “Lean animals have put on weight when the microbes from obese animals were transferred to them,” Eggesbø said.

Depending on the type of bacteria in the baby’s gut, researchers observed either slower-than-normal or expected growth. In the study, Bacteroides species detected in 1-month-old males were significantly associated with reduced growth, while the presence of E. coli between four days and one month after birth was associated with expected growth in both boys and girls. E. coli, the same species that can cause intestinal infections, is actually quite common in the guts of humans, even very young ones.



However, Eggesbø is quick to point out that gut micobiota is not a perfect indicator of growth. Instead, she hopes that “in the future we will be able to manipulate gut microbiota and thereby both prevent and cure disease,” although that is far down the road and will require years of additional research.