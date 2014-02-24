The CDC is monitoring the outbreak of an illness that causes severe weakness and limb paralysis, similar to polio.

An estimated 25 California children have developed a syndrome with polio-like symptoms, with five confirmed cases—three in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A new report from the American Academy of Neurology shows that a cluster of children developed the mysterious illness, which can cause paralysis of one or more limbs.

Case report author Dr. Keith Van Haren, an instructor of Neurology at Stanford University School of Medicine, said there are numerous potential viruses that can affect the spine, but few have been reported in the U.S. in recent history.

“In the past decade, newly identified strains of enterovirus have been linked to polio-like outbreaks among children in Asia and Australia,” he said in a statement. “These five new cases highlight the possibility of an emerging infectious polio-like syndrome in California.”

Polio was a major concern for generations of Americans, showing up in highly contagious outbreaks and causing paralysis, muscle deterioration, and sometimes death. Children began to receive the polio vaccine in 1954, and thanks to high rates of vaccination, the polio virus has essentially been eradicated over most of the planet.

