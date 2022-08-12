Share on Pinterest Children hospitalized for COVID-19 can have lingering symptoms months later. Alexandra Pavlova/Getty Images

Researchers say 27 percent of children hospitalized for COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic had health issues months after being treated.

They said the most common ailments were activity impairment and persistent symptoms.

Experts say parents can help their children by lowering their risk of contracting COVID-19 by getting their kids vaccinated and observing safety protocols such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

More than a quarter of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic had health problems two to four months later.

Research published today in the journal Pediatrics reports that 27 percent of children hospitalized with COVID-19 had either activity impairment, persistent symptoms, or both conditions two to four months after being treated for the disease.

“Almost three quarters were back to baseline, which is reassuring. But, unfortunately, more than one in four were not,” Dr. Adrienne Randolph, lead investigator of the study and a senior associate in critical care medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, said in a press release.

“Although this is much better than many reports in hospitalized older adults, it is still very worrisome. The risks of severe illness and lingering complications are higher than the risk of complications from the vaccine, which are very rare,” she added.

The research was conducted between May 2020 and May 2021, before vaccines were available for children.

The most common lingering symptoms were fatigue or weakness, shortness of breath, cough, headache, muscle and body aches, and fever.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California Davis Children’s Hospital says the study is a good reminder that while the rates of hospitalization and ICU admission may be lower in children than in adults, COVID-19 can still have a significant long-term impact on them.

“They still are significantly affected by this. This can change their lifestyles. It can change the ability for them to participate in normal childhood activities. I think it’s a wake-up call for some parents at least about how important it is to protect their children against COVID to make sure that they are vaccinated and that they do avoid situations that are high risk for infection,” Blumberg told Healthline.

The children and adolescents in the study also reported activity impairment after two to four months.

This included not being able to walk or exercise as much as they previously could, sleeping more than usual, feeling distracted or unfocused, and having difficulties completing schoolwork.

It’s something that Dr. Jaime Friedman, a pediatrician in San Diego, has seen in her patients.

“I have seen children with decreased endurance and trouble returning to sports following COVID. Thankfully, in the children I have seen this was temporary,” she told Healthline.

“It’s very worrying because so many believe COVID doesn’t affect children. We know that’s not the case. With schools starting I’m worried about increased infections. It’s not ‘just a cold’ for everyone,” Friedman added.