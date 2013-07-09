Teen pregnancy can derail academic achievement, but two innovative graduate students hope to change the landscape of sex education with a tailored online program for teens.

Think back to the days of your first sex education class. Chances are you remember a couple of bananas, a few sniggers, and a wash of pubescent hormones. But as it turns out, all sex ed classes are not created equal. Now, two graduate students at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, are filling the sex ed void with a tailored online curriculum for teens in poor rural areas.



According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), only 22 states and the District of Columbia require that public schools provide sex education, and two of these states don’t mandate HIV education. Out of all 50 U.S. states, only 19 have laws saying that, if provided, the sex education curriculum must be medically, factually, and technically accurate.



For one, the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed a bill mandating that sex ed curricula for kindergarten through 9th grade students include medically unproven information about a link between abortions and later preterm births.



While the discourse surrounding sex ed will always be terse in a country where different religious, political, and social views are at odds, the truth is that sex education affects not just quality of life, but academic achievement as well. Elizabeth Chen and Vichi Jagannathan, both graduates of Princeton University, observed firsthand the effects of sex education classes that left much to be desired when they taught at a rural high school in eastern North Carolina.

Rural teen pregnancy rates in low-income counties in North Carolina are nearly five times as high as rates in higher-income counties. When it became clear that teen pregnancy stopped some of their brightest students in their tracks, Chen and Jagannathan decide to fill the gaps in sex education with a new-millennium fix: an online, individually tailored sex education curriculum called MyHealthEd.



“[We] realized that poor health behaviors and outcomes, especially those related to sexual health, negatively impacted students’ academic achievement,” said Chen, a candidate for a masters in public health at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, in an interview with Healthline.

“We grew tired of listening to all of our students’ misconceptions and seeing some of our highest-performing students not attend college because of unintended teen pregnancies,” Chen added. These misconceptions ranged from “you don’t need to use a condom in the shower” to “you can’t get STDs while on the pill.”

“Very few of our students received a formal health education during their middle and high school years,” Chen said, and while the need to fill those gaps was apparent, how to do so was the challenge. After much discussion, Chen and Jagannathan decided to combine their interests in public health and online education, respectively. The pair entered IntraHealth’s SwitchPoint Silo Busters Lightning Contest earlier this year and won first place for the MyHealthEd initiative.