A large study reveals that high-dose radiation from CT scans puts younger patients, especially girls, at a higher risk of developing cancer.

If your child’s pediatrician orders a computed tomography (CT) scan, it’s important to ask what other diagnostic options are available. Medical researchers are now reporting that for children, the risk of cancer from radiation exposure is too high a price to pay for diagnostic certainty.

According to a study published today in JAMA Pediatrics, CT use in children from birth to age 15 has increased markedly over the past two decades. And the ionized radiation doses delivered by CT scans are higher than the doses delivered though conventional radiology, at levels that have been linked to significantly higher risks of cancer.

Using data from seven U.S. healthcare systems, Diana L. Miglioretti, Ph.D., of the University of California, Davis, and her colleagues quantified CT-use trends in pediatrics and estimated the future risk of radiation-induced cancer in these children.

“The increased use of CT in pediatrics, combined with the wide variability in radiation doses, has resulted in many children receiving a high-dose examination,” the study authors noted.

Computed tomography has been widely used in the U.S. since the late 1970s. According to the study, between 1996 and 2005, the use of CT scans doubled for children younger than 5 and tripled for children ages 5 to 14. Since 2005, the number of pediatric CT scans remained stable then declined through 2010.

The study included 152,500 to 371,000 children in a given year for a total of nearly five million children. With an estimated 4.25 million CT scans performed on children in the U.S. each year, 4,870 childhood cancers are expected to occur annually.

The ionized radiation doses delivered during CT scans are 100 to 500 times higher than the doses delivered though conventional radiology. Effective doses range widely—from 0.03 to 69.2 mSv per scan. Based on their calculations, Miglioretti and her colleagues suggest that reducing the highest 25 percent of doses to the median (midpoint) may prevent 43 percent of these childhood cancers every year.