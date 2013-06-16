A parenting expert from San Francisco State University recommends that Dad not be afraid to change his parenting style if it’s not working well.

Being a dad doesn’t come with an instruction manual, but experts say getting parenting advice from your kids is a good way to write your own.

Jeff Cookston, a professor of psychology at San Francisco State University (SFSU), said that dads need to ask for feedback on their parenting so their children can better understand their intentions.

For example, parents may believe they are doing a good job by not being too harsh on their kids, but the children may view it as their parents’ lack of investment.

“There’s a need for fathers to sometimes say to their kids, ‘How am I doing? Am I the dad you need me to be?’” Cookston said in a news release. “Kids are actively trying to make sense of the parenting they receive and the meaning that children take from the parenting may be as important, or more important, than the behavior of the parents.”

Cookston and former SFSU graduate student Andrea Finlay published a study in the Journal of Family Issues investigating how adolescents view their fathers’ parenting styles.

The study of children in California and Arizona found that girls tend to believe their father’s enduring aspects are responsible for his good deeds, while boys are more likely to believe that dads do nice things depending on the situation.

Through Cookston’s research into how children of different genders and ethnicities respond to parenting, he’s found that the father-child relationship can have a significant impact on the child’s future, especially his or her mental health and behaviors.

Based on his research, Cookston offers the following tips for dads: