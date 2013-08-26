A new report cautions doctors to be on the look out for signs of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Two pediatricians have drafted new guidelines they say doctors should follow if they suspect a caregiver has fabricated or induced an illness in a child.

Dr. Emalee G. Flaherty of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago and Dr. Harriet L. MacMillan of the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine at McMaster University in Canada released their recommendations today in the journal Pediatrics.

They stressed that doctors need to make a thorough review of a child’s medical records, meticulously document everything a caregiver tells them, and reach out to and confer with other medical professionals, as well as child protective services and social workers when necessary.

Previously called Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Flaherty and MacMillan believe this disorder is more accurately classified as pediatric condition falsification, factitious disorder by proxy, child abuse in the medical setting, or medical child abuse.

“When clinicians see children [they should] ask themselves, is this history that’s presented by the parent, does it really make sense, does it fit together?” MacMillan told Healthline. “Couple that with a situation where a child seems at risk of or is undergoing unnecessary or harmful procedures or medical care, clinicians really need to be thinking about what’s happening here or what’s really going on.”

The report was commissioned by the Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect of the American Academy of Pediatrics.