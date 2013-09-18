French researchers fool a dysfunctional gene to stimulate regular bone growth in young mice with dwarfism. Researchers believe they’ve found a way to prevent achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Achondroplasia is caused by a mutation in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) gene. It prevents limb bones from growing to their full lengths. Scientists at the Centre Méditerranéen de Médecine Moléculaire in France have discovered that introducing a decoy version of the protein prevents achondroplasia in mice.

Faking Out FGFR3 Stéphanie Garcia and colleagues developed a synthetic form of FGFR3—sFGFR3—and injected it into mice with achondroplasia-like characteristics. They found that the synthetic protein kept the mutant gene receptor from functioning, which allowed bones to grow normally. A parent with the FGFR3 gene mutation has a 50 percent of passing it on to his or her child. If both parents have the same mutation, there is a high likelihood the fetus will never come to full term. If it does, the baby will have achondroplasia dwarfism. The mice treated with sFGFR3 had bones that grew to a typical length and died less often as pups, suggesting to researchers that if used in humans, the drug could make surgery to treat achondroplasia obsolete.