A second study finds that low responsiveness to the feeling of being full seems to be one predictor of childhood weight gain in kids with a genetic predisposition to obesity, according to Clare H. Llewellyn, Ph.D., also of University College.

The first study shows that infants with heartier appetites grow more quickly from birth through 15 months old, which Cornelia H.M. van Jaarsveld, Ph.D., of University College London, believes may put them at a higher risk for obesity.

Scientists are getting even more insight into early predictors of obesity, according to two new studies in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Scientists explore risk factors for childhood obesity to learn what makes some children gain more weight than others.

In the first study, researchers looked at data from non-identical, same-sex twins born in the U.K. in 2007. The babies’ weights were measured from the time they were born through the age of 15 months.

The scientists found that babies with higher food responsiveness, or FR (those who ate in response to the smell or sight of food), and lower satiety responsiveness, or SR (those who ate more before feeling full), grew faster than their siblings.

Those with higher FR were about 1.4 pounds heavier than their sibling at six months and approximately 2.1 pounds heavier at 15 months. The data were similar for SR.

“Infants with larger appetites may be at increased risk for rapid weight gain in the current obesogenic environment and might be targeted in strategies to prevent obesity in susceptible individuals,” the authors wrote.

Christopher Ochner, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said the study was interesting because it looked into both genetics and the mothers’ dietary habits during pregnancy.

Unless the authors followed up with these babies to see if they grew up to be overweight or obese, however, he said it’s a leap to say that young children with heartier appetites are at an increased risk for developing obesity.

“It’s an interesting theory, but that’s all it is at this point,” he said, adding that while few clinicians would recommend putting babies on a diet, nearly all of them would likely recommend feeding children a relatively standard amount and not overfeeding them even if they cry or beg for food.

Stephen Cook, M.D., a pediatrician at the Golisano Children’s Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, weighed in as well.

“I’ve had a number of parents describe their infant to me as ‘greedy’ and ‘always seems hungry,’” he said. “I would hope these questions might be used clinically to help parents perceive how their child is eating or feeding.”

Cook said the study’s population may be more homogeneous than the diverse population in the U.S. “I would want to know how parents from different racial and ethnic backgrounds perceive and respond to their infants feeding,” Cook added.

