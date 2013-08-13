Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the hit series Breaking Bad, answers questions from Reddit users to raise money and awareness for his wife’s anti-bullying charity, Kind Campaign.
During the five seasons of Breaking Bad, Jesse Pinkman has taken his fair share of bullying, whether being manipulated by Walter White or physically assaulted by the police.
Aaron Paul, the actor who has won two Primetime Emmys playing Pinkman, has one very important thing in common with his meth-producing character.
“We both love kids. We have a huge soft spot for the young ones and we don’t want them to be raised by meth heads… We want to protect them,” he wrote on Reddit Tuesday.
Paul took to Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to answer questions from fans of the wildly addicting AMC show, as well as promote the Kind Campaign, an anti-bullying nonprofit organization.
Paul’s wife, Lauren, co-founded the charity in 2009 while she and Molly Thompson were affected by female bullying at Pepperdine University. The two created a documentary and Kind Campaign, and now tour the nation spreading a message against girl-on-girl bullying.
“The thing that people don’t realize is that a lot of the time bullies are the ones that are hurting the most,” Paul wrote in response to a question from user Bigazzry. “And during every assembly that my wife does, every single time, the bully at the school will stand up in front of their peers and apologize to everyone. It’s an incredible thing to witness. Bullies need love too and that’s why [they’re] bullies.”
Breaking Bad fans who’d like to watch the show’s Sept. 29 finale with Paul and Bryan Cranston in the RV decked out in Hazmat suits should get out their debit cards.
The cast and crew behind the show are flying one lucky winner and a guest out to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles to “cook” before the finale. Paul will meet them at the airport, take them to the party, and make sure they make it to their four-star hotel.
All of the proceeds will benefit the Kind Campaign. Entries begin at $10 each on Omaze.
There are other prizes as well, such as Paul prank calling someone for you. It’s okay because it’s all for a good cause.
Photo of Aaron Paul courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wiki Commons.