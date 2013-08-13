Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman in the hit series Breaking Bad, answers questions from Reddit users to raise money and awareness for his wife’s anti-bullying charity, Kind Campaign.

During the five seasons of Breaking Bad, Jesse Pinkman has taken his fair share of bullying, whether being manipulated by Walter White or physically assaulted by the police.

Aaron Paul, the actor who has won two Primetime Emmys playing Pinkman, has one very important thing in common with his meth-producing character.

“We both love kids. We have a huge soft spot for the young ones and we don’t want them to be raised by meth heads… We want to protect them,” he wrote on Reddit Tuesday.

Paul took to Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to answer questions from fans of the wildly addicting AMC show, as well as promote the Kind Campaign, an anti-bullying nonprofit organization.