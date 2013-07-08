Researchers at Princeton find a 10 percent higher rate of premature birth among infants born near the height of the flu season. 0

In a study published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Janet Currie and Hannes Schwandt report that women who conceive at certain times of the year are predisposed to early labor, most likely because the end of their gestation period occurs during the height of the flu season.

Janet Currie is the Henry Putnam Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University. “Our motivation in this study was to examine how season alone affects birth outcomes,” Currie told Healthline. “The most striking thing we found was that babies conceived in May were at a 10 percent higher risk of being born prematurely.”

Using data from the Vital Statistics Natality program, they selected 647,050 women who had multiple births in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania from 1997 to 2006—more than 1.4 million births in all.

By selecting mothers who had more than one child, the researchers were able to “deselect” socioeconomic status—a factor known to be associated with poor birth outcomes.

Comparing the season of conception to infant health at birth, the researchers found a sharp spike in early deliveries during the months of January and February—approximately nine months after conception in May.

“We also found a pattern of higher birth weight of 8 to 9 grams among babies conceived during the summer months, likely due to seasonal patterns in pregnancy weight gain,” Currie said.

To test the role of seasonal influenza on birth outcomes, they merged flu data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1997 forward. “The incidence of prematurity was twice as great during the peak of the 2009 pandemic as during the peak of the seasonal flu in other years,” the researchers wrote.

So, should women avoid getting pregnant in May? “No, get a flu shot,” said Currie.