A large study in children and youth shows a three-fold increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes for those using prescription antipsychotics.

The use of antipsychotic drugs by children and youth has skyrocketed in the past decade. With this comes concern over the unwanted side effects of these prescription medications. A prime example, reported in a new study, is a three-fold increased risk of type 2 diabetes in people 24 years old and younger.

In adults, antipsychotic medications, such as risperidone, aripiprazole, and olanzapine, are already known to have metabolic side effects, including increased appetite, weight gain, and the risk of type 2 diabetes. The effect on younger people, however, is less clear.

“We know that antipsychotics cause diabetes in adults,” says Wayne A. Ray, Ph.D., a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and co-author of the new study. “Given the increased use of antipsychotics in children and the increasing propensity for type 2 diabetes, we concluded the potential risk of this serious side effect should be examined in children.”

Using data from the Tennessee Medicaid program, researchers examined whether children and youth taking antipsychotic medications were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

The study, published online Aug. 21 in JAMA Psychiatry, included information on more than 28,000 children and youth between 6 and 24 years old who had received prescriptions for antipsychotics.

Throughout the study, researchers tracked patients who were taking these drugs to see how many developed type 2 diabetes—as indicated by either a doctor’s diagnosis or a prescription for diabetes medication.

The researchers found that children who had been using antipsychotics were three times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, compared to a similar group of more than 14,000 patients taking other psychotropic medications.