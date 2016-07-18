After reviewing the available literature, researchers find only one antidepressant has the data to back up that it’s safe and effective for use in children.

Parents with children taking antidepressant medications may want to reconsider the therapy as most research suggests it may do more harm than good.

A team of researchers conducted a meta-analysis of available data and concluded that out of 14 available antidepressants, few drugs have been found to help children with their depression.

The only effective antidepressant for children and adolescents with major depression, the researchers said, is fluoxetine, sold under the brand names Prozac and Sarafem.

This selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is the only one with reliable research to back its effectiveness when compared with a placebo, the researchers said.

On the other end of the spectrum is venlafaxine (Effexor), which is linked with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts at suicide when compared with placebo and five other antidepressants.

“When considering the risk–benefit profile of antidepressants in the acute treatment of major depressive disorder, these drugs do not seem to offer a clear advantage for children and adolescents,” the study, published in The Lancet , concludes.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Andrea Cipriani at the University of Oxford, says while clinical guidelines recommend psychotherapy as the first-line intervention, it is important to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach.

“Children and adolescents taking antidepressant drugs should be closely monitored regardless of the treatment chosen, particularly at the beginning of treatment,” he told Healthline. “If a child or adolescent is taking an antidepressant that works for his/her depression, it should not be changed to fluoxetine.”

Dr. David Fassler, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), who wasn’t involved in the study, says the review is generally consistent with several previous meta-analyses.

Overall, he said, while medication can be helpful for some children and adolescents with depression, medication alone is rarely the best intervention. Medication, he said, should only be used as part of a plan that’s been individualized to the needs of the child and family.

“We also know that many of these young people can be treated successfully without medication,” Fassler told Healthline. “The real challenge is to make sure that children and adolescents with depression and other psychiatric disorders have access to the most appropriate and effective treatment possible.”

If you do have reservations about the antidepressant your child is taking, don’t immediately discontinue use, as this may create unwanted side effects. Talk to your child’s doctor before making any changes to their prescription medications.

