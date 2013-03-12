New research challenges the idea that breastfeeding can reduce a child’s risk of obesity later in life.

Whether or not to breastfeed (and for how long) is a personal choice that concerns many mothers and families. Influenced by tradition, comfort level, and an ever-changing body of medical evidence, the breastfeeding question can be confusing.



Now, research suggests that the link between breastfeeding and decreased obesity in children is not as strong as we once thought, and women have another piece of information at their disposal when deciding if and for what length of time to breastfeed.



Researchers at the University of Bristol in England investigated the impact of the length of time a child is breastfeed on his or her risk of obesity by tracking the growth of nearly 14,000 infants in Belarus. Dr. Richard M. Martin and colleagues modeled their research on the WHO/UNICEF Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, which promotes breastfeeding among new mothers.



The researchers randomly placed mothers into one of two groups: a breastfeeding promotion and regular practice group and a control group who did not receive the promotion and practice sessions. As expected, mothers in the first group breastfed their children for longer and more exclusively.



Most of the babies were re-examined at 6.5 and 11.5 years old, and researchers found no significant differences in child adiposity (fatty tissue deposits) and circulating insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1), which regulates growth, between the two groups.