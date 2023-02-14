Share on Pinterest Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich is a plant-based alternative to the company’s popular chicken sandwich. Image Provided by Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A has announced that it will be offering a new plant-based alternative to its chicken sandwich.

The new sandwich, which contains a cauliflower filet, is boasted to be a “stunt double” to the original.

However, it will initially only be available in limited markets.

Nutritionists say the new sandwich is a step in the right direction, but there is room for improvement.

“Eat mor … cauliflower?”

Chick-fil-A’s bovine mascots could soon be hawking the versatile vegetable on a roadside near you if the chain’s plans are successful.

On February 9, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be debuting its new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, which it claims will have everyone wondering whether it’s the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or “its stunt double.”

Other than the fact that the filet at its center is made of whole cauliflower, the plant-based offering is prepared almost identically to the original: It’s “marinated, breaded with their signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips,” per the press release.

Initially, the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in only three test markets: Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region of North Carolina. Starting February 13, people living in these areas can purchase the sandwich through the restaurant’s app or contact their local store for more information about its availability.

While the price will vary by market, the starting price is $6.59, according to a spokesperson.

The sandwich, which took four years to develop, came in response to customer requests for a plant-based entrée with Chick-fil-A’s unique flair, according to Leslie Neslage, who is the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A,” she said in the company’s press release.

While it seems to be ticking the right boxes like “whole-food” and “plant-based,” just how healthy is the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich? And how does it compare with the original sandwich containing chicken?