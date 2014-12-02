In mice, at least, avoiding food for at least 12 hours a day led to healthier weight, lower cholesterol, and reduced inflammation. All-bacon diets, juice cleanses, and garbage-bag sweat suits: These are just a few examples of fad ways skeptics have tried to shed fat other than by eating less and exercising more. Though diet and exercise are still the most proven methods of weight loss, new research may give the deniers hope. Mice who ate as much as they wanted only during an 8- to 12-hour stretch of the day weighed less and had healthier blood sugar levels than those who ate the same amount of food over the course of the entire day, according to researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego. “When it comes to diet, weight gain, and diabetes, it’s not just what we eat, it’s when we eat it,” said Satchidananda Panda, Ph.D., the lead researcher. Other research has pointed to time-restricted diets as a promising alternative to the formula of less sweet, more sweat. The new study showed that eating for fewer hours a day can improve weight — and related problems, such as type 2 diabetes risk, high cholesterol, and inflammation — even with a relatively unhealthy diet. Mice that had unlimited access to high-fat chow gained 65 percent of their body weight in 12 weeks. Limiting their access to 15 hours a day cut their weight gain down to 43 percent; reducing it to 9 hours kept weight gain to just 26 percent. Among mice eating normal chow, the difference in weight gain was minimal, but the animals eating during restricted hours were leaner. “What we’re saying is that irrespective of what diet these mice had, as long as they were fasting for 12 hours or more, they were fine. So you actually don’t need a diet,” said Panda. Read More: Crash Dieters Not More Likely to Regain Weight »

The New Diet Math The research is still in its early stages, but the theory is that humans evolved to eat during daylight hours and to pass through the night with no food. Panda pointed to the diversity of global diets throughout history — the traditional Asian diet is high in carbohydrates, while the traditional French diet is high in fat, for example. Yet, before about 1950, obesity was not a significant problem anywhere. “The commonality was that people used to eat only largely during the daytime, no matter what kind of diet they were eating,” Panda said. We’ve been told for so long that weight is a simple math equation: calories in vs. calories out. How can changing the timing of meals make a difference? “What we’re finding is at certain times your gut may be absorbing more energy, at other times, the liver may be burning that fat. There’s this interesting timing component that no one was thinking of,” Panda said. Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University, said that the same inner clock that tells the body it’s time to sleep also adjusts the activity of our other systems, including digestion. “The circadian clock regulates all of the physical parameters — the liver and other tissues that are important for metabolic activity — and energy should be synced with when you’re actually using it,” she said. It may also be that sleep helps recharge metabolic systems in the same way that it does brain function. “Perhaps that’s one of the benefits of sleep is that you’re not eating,” Zee said.