Can drinking this bright green juice really give your body a healthy boost? Here’s the science behind the popular trend.

Perhaps you’ve seen #celeryjuice across Instagram.

Or maybe you heard about the #CeleryJuiceChallenge started by New York Times best-selling author Anthony William, who challenged people to drink celery juice daily for a week in December.

It seems the bright green juice is grabbing attention online and off, but is it really healthy or just a hype?

“It is true that there is supportive research on the phytochemicals in celery helping to reduce blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and fight against oxidative stress. These same nutrients are found in whole celery as well as celery juice,” Erin Palinski-Wade, registered dietitian and author of “2 Day Diabetes Diet,” told Healthline.

However, she says claims that celery can fight infections and disease, such as Epstein-Barr virus, aren’t backed by scientific research or evidence, and are mostly anecdotal based on personal experiences shared online.

Celebrity chef and New York Times best-selling author Devin Alexander agrees.

“It is a trend, and it’s healthy, but it’s not a miracle cure and there is no scientific fact that it is overall better than juicing other vegetables,” Alexander told Healthline.

Alexander also says that people claiming to have lost 20 pounds or having gained clearer skin just from swapping other juice drinks for celery juice should consider what they were drinking and eating before they swapped.

“If a person was drinking 16 ounces of apple juice or a smoothie with high-sugar fruits like bananas or mangos — even if it also had some spinach in it — they would almost definitely see a drop in weight, but that’s mostly because celery juice would have so much less sugar and so many fewer calories,” Alexander said. “And if you were drinking a ‘healthy’ smoothie, most of which have too much sugar, switching to celery juice could also curb your cravings, especially if you’re insulin resistant.”