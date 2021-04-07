Share on Pinterest The CDC says travel is now considered “low risk” if you’ve been fully vaccinated. Getty Images

New CDC guidelines say it’s OK to travel domestically if you’re fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated domestic travelers don’t need to be tested before or after traveling unless their destination requires it.

International travel does require testing in some cases.

On April 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who are fully vaccinated with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States.

According to the CDC, you’re considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after you receive the last required dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means you’re fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna-NIAID vaccines, and 2 weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The travel guidance comes from the reasoning that people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to contract and transmit the coronavirus.

“All three vaccines currently in use in the U.S. are highly protective against COVID-19. For those who are fully vaccinated, 2 weeks after the last required dose, the risk of out-of-home activities like traveling is substantially lower,” Dr. Robert Amler, dean of New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice and a former CDC chief medical officer, told Healthline.

If you travel domestically, keep the following updated information from the CDC in mind:

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it.

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine.

Fully vaccinated travelers should still follow the CDC’s recommendations for traveling safely, including: wearing a mask over your nose and mouth staying 6 feet away from others and avoiding crowds washing your hands often or using hand sanitizer self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after traveling, and isolate and get tested if symptoms develop



Amler stressed the importance of staying cautious and avoiding potential exposures to the coronavirus whenever possible during travel.

“This is because many Americans are still unvaccinated. They can still get COVID-19 without noticeable symptoms and continue to spread the virus to other unvaccinated people,” Amler said.

“In addition, a very small fraction of fully vaccinated people may still be at risk because no vaccine works 100 percent of the time. Also, emerging variants of the virus add a measure of uncertainty,” he said.

Before traveling, the CDC guidelines recommend following all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Dr. Kathleen Jordan, an infectious disease specialist and senior vice president of medical affairs at Tia, said this is especially important because communities across the United States are in different stages with changing vaccination rates, as well as widely varied rates of COVID-19 transmission.

“As a result, there are very different testing and quarantining regulations coming from each local community. I would expect rapidly changing requirements in the coming weeks and months, so check in frequently with your destination’s public health guidance,” Jordan told Healthline.