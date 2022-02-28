Share on Pinterest A new map from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention shows the COVID-19 risk on a state-by-state basis. Credit: CDC The CDC has shifted how it makes decisions about when communities should consider masking and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.

This means about 70 percent of Americans now live in an area with a low or medium risk category of COVID-19.

Community risk levels can be found on the agency’s website or by calling 800-CDC-INFO.

Officials in California, Oregon, and New York said they would end mask mandates in schools in March. Around half of U.S. counties — representing 70 percent of people in the United States — fall into a low or medium risk category, according to a new COVID-19 community metrics tool released Feb. 25 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new tool provides county-level guidance based on coronavirus cases in the community, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and hospital capacity. “As the virus continues to circulate in our communities, we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the community and direct our efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness, and preventing COVID-19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our healthcare systems,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said Feb. 25 in a media briefing . Community risk levels can be found on the agency’s website or by calling 800-CDC-INFO.

What ‘low’ and ‘medium’ risk means Because the new framework is based on regularly updated data, it will allow people to ease up on mask wearing and other precautions when the community risk is low and “dial them up again” as the risk increases, Walensky said. In areas deemed “low” risk, where there is a low level of severe disease and limited impact on the healthcare system, the CDC does not recommend widespread mask use. “Medium” risk areas have a greater number of severe cases in the community and some impact on the healthcare system. In these counties, the CDC recommends people with an increased risk of severe illness talk with a healthcare professional about whether they should wear a mask or take extra precautions. In “high” risk areas, where there is a high level of severe disease and the potential for significant impact on the healthcare system, the agency recommends everyone to wear a mask in public indoor settings. The same metrics apply to both the community and school settings. The CDC continues to recommend people in all areas stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting boosted if eligible. Walensky emphasized that any person can choose to wear a mask at any time based on their preference, regardless of the community risk level. “Please remember that there are people who remain at higher risk for COVID-19 and who may need additional protection,” she said. “Those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions, those who have disabilities, or those who live with people who are at risk.” People whose personal risk from COVID-19 is low can help protect those who are more vulnerable by wearing a mask in indoor public settings. In addition, the agency recommends that people with symptoms of COVID-19, a positive COVID-19 test result, or exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19 wear a mask when around others. The CDC’s recommendation that people wear masks on public transportation will remain in place for now. The new tool focuses only on mask use in communities and school settings.

Shift in guidance for new phase of pandemic The new tool represents a shift in how the federal government is approaching COVID-19 guidance, as the Omicron surge winds down. The agency’s previous method was based primarily on COVID-19 case counts. Using that method, the majority of the country has substantial or high transmission, which would warrant people wearing a mask in indoor public settings. However, during the Omicron wave, the large surge in cases did not translate into an equally large impact on hospitals as seen in previous waves — although many healthcare systems were still strained by the sheer number of hospitalizations. The new method focuses more on COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospital capacity. It also takes into account community cases of coronavirus infection, although the agency has set a higher threshold for what level is concerning. Data for these three metrics will come from hospitals and public health laboratories. Walensky said this data is updated regularly and is available in most counties. The COVID-19 community level tool will be updated weekly. Walensky said communities, businesses, and schools can also use other metrics on top of this tool to assist them in making decisions about COVID-19 risk and when to recommend masking and other mitigation measures. This might include COVID-19 wastewater surveillance, vaccination rates, and equity issues, such as how many people are in an at-risk population. The new risk tool does not specifically take into account a community’s vaccination status. So, two counties with a similar number of cases and hospital statistics, but with widely different vaccination rates, would fall under the same risk category. Walensky said while vaccination rates are not built into the tool, they do play a role in determining how many people end up in the hospital with severe COVID-19. Low vaccination rates can translate into higher COVID-19 hospitalizations. “Our most recent data have demonstrated that if you’re boosted, you’re 97 times less likely to die of COVID than if you’re unvaccinated,” she said.

States pull back on requiring masks in schools The governors of California, New York, Washington and Oregon announced they would pull back school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases wane. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the state mask requirement will end March 2. “With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” she said. “Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools.” In a joint statement governors from Washington, California and Oregon said mask mandates in schools would end March 11. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said masks will not be required in schools, although they will be highly recommended. “California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high.” Many public health experts have called for continued mask use in schools until community cases decline further to prevent transmission and enable students to continue going to school in person.

A recent paper in JAMA Network Open provided a much more detailed approach to help school officials make decisions about mask wearing and other mitigation measures. This model takes into account factors such as vaccination rates in the school, COVID-19 testing, and community transmission of the coronavirus. However, study author Dr. Andrea Ciaranello, an investigator in the department of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, said school communities must first have conversations about their goals for mitigation. “Do they want to prevent all in-school transmissions? Or do they want to keep the number of cases among students, staff, and families low enough that no one is likely to be hospitalized? Or do they want to minimize absences due to isolation and quarantine so students could take advantage of in-person learning, a goal which also requires keeping overall cases low?” she said. The “best” approach for mitigation depends on the school’s goals, as well as those other factors. Ciaranello also emphasized that decisions about mitigation goals for schools should be representative of everyone in the wider community, including those who are at higher risk of COVID-19, such as due to their health, housing situation, or job. “The main thing to keep in mind is who is at the table when the decisions are being made about what the goals are,” said Ciaranello, “because oftentimes the loudest voices in the room are not necessarily reflecting everybody who is a really important participant in making that decision.”