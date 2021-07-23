Share on Pinterest Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee reviewed cases of a rare neurological disorder seen in some people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of June 30, there have been 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported through the CDC's vaccine safety monitoring system for Johnson & Johnson.

This comes out to 8.1 cases per million doses administered, which is higher than the 1.6 cases per million doses expected in the general population. Despite reported cases of a rare, but serious, neurological disorder after vaccination, an advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday the benefits of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "continue to outweigh the risks." As of June 30, there have been 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported through the CDC's vaccine safety monitoring system. This comes out to 8.1 cases per million doses administered, which is higher than the 1.6 cases per million doses expected in the general population, according to slides presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on Thursday. It is also about eight times the rate of Guillain-Barré syndrome seen with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIAID vaccines. Cases reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) still need to be reviewed in depth to confirm that they fit the definition of this neurological condition.

Benefits of vaccine outweigh risk of rare side effects Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s nerves. Symptoms include weakness and tingling in the extremities, difficulty with facial movements or walking, vision problems, and difficulty controlling the bladder or bowel. This condition can also occur after a respiratory or digestive tract infection, including after infection with SARS-CoV-2 , the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Of the 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome reported through VAERS, 95 people were hospitalized, according to slides presented on Thursday. Ten patients were intubated and/or required mechanical ventilation and one person died. The other five cases were not serious. Most of the cases occurred within 42 days following vaccination and in people 18 to 64 years old. In addition, 61 percent occurred in men. ACIP member Dr. Pablo Sanchez , a pediatrician at The Ohio State University, said during the meeting that although he agrees the benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks, based on current data he would recommend an mRNA vaccine over the J&J vaccine. However, “I have no problem continuing to have the [J&J] product available,” he added. “But I think that those risks have got to be stated up front to the person who’s receiving that vaccine.” The ACIP’s review of these cases comes about a week after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the fact sheets for the J&J vaccine to include a warning about the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome within 42 days after vaccination. On July 12, the FDA updated the fact sheets for both recipients and caregivers , and healthcare providers . ACIP chair Dr. José Romero said the one-dose J&J vaccine is an important tool for addressing the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — almost all in unvaccinated people. “Having access to a single-dose vaccine is very important to move us out of this situation,” he said, noting there are “individuals who will not come back for a second dose” of an mRNA vaccine. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA, said in a video on Twitter that the benefits of getting vaccinated greatly outweigh the risks of rare side effects such as Guillain-Barré syndrome. “COVID-19 is very real, and it’s unfortunately very much still with us. It is making a comeback [in the United States],” he said. “So if you’re not vaccinated, particularly if you’re in a community where there are low vaccination rates, it’s a good idea to get vaccinated.”