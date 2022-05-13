Share on Pinterest Face masks will no longer be required on flights in Europe, but health agencies say they remain an important public health tool. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Face masks will no longer be required on flights in Europe from May 16.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced this change as many European countries have eased pandemic restrictions.

The agencies emphasized that face masks remain an important tool in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Face masks will no longer be required on flights in Europe from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. “From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport,” EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a statement. However, some airlines may continue to require masks on their flights, the agencies said. In addition, they told airlines to encourage travelers to wear masks on flights to or from areas with public mask policies. This comes as a growing number of European countries have lifted pandemic restrictions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had extended its federal mask mandate for public transportation to May 3, but a federal judge struck down that order on April 18. The Justice Department announced it will appeal the court’s decision after the CDC said the mandate “remains necessary for the public health.”

Face masks an important COVID tool Although face masks are no longer required on flights in Europe, ECDC Director Andrea Ammon highlighted that they remain an important public health tool. “While mandatory mask-wearing in all situations is no longer recommended, it is important to be mindful that together with physical distancing and good hand hygiene it is one of the best methods of reducing transmission,” she said. The ECDC recommends that passengers who are coughing or sneezing should “strongly consider” wearing a face mask while traveling. In addition, those who are immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable should wear a face mask to protect themselves, ideally an FFP2/N95/KN95 type mask, the ECDC said. When the CDC extended it mask mandate in April, Dr. John Segreti, hospital epidemiologist and medical director of infection control and prevention at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, said he was not surprised, given the rising coronavirus cases at the time. “Cases are at very low levels, but they are going up a little bit,” he said. “So people are saying, ‘Let’s wait and see what happens in the next two weeks before we make any wholesale changes.’” As the Omicron wave subsided, many U.S. state and local authorities ended policies requiring people to wear masks in indoor public settings. However, Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask mandate in April as coronavirus cases rose in the city. This policy has since ended.