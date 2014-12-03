In recent years, a cultural movement against circumcision has taken root in the United States, but now doctors and public health advocates are speaking out in support of the procedure.

For the first time, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has weighed in on the hot-button issue of circumcision, or removal of the foreskin. Yesterday, the agency published draft guidelines that say doctors should educate boys and men who were not circumcised as newborns, as well as parents of newborn boys, about the health benefits of circumcision.

The guidelines point to research, much of it done in sub-Saharan Africa, showing that circumcision reduces the transmission of STDs, including HIV and the human papillomavirus, which can cause cancer. The foreskin creates an ideal environment for bacterial and viral infections to thrive.

“Given the urgency of the HIV epidemic in the United States, CDC believes it is essential to maximize the impact of all available prevention options and is working to provide clinicians the best possible information on the full range of proven approaches. Male circumcision is one strategy that may help reduce the continued spread of HIV in the U.S.,” the agency said in an official statement.

