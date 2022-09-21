Share on Pinterest A recent study investigating the effects of CBD in estrogen-deficient mice found that CBD improved several menopause-related symptoms and conditions. Trinette Reed/Stocksy

Menopause is a natural process and not a disease or disorder, but it can cause a host of unpleasant physical and emotional symptoms.

Declining estrogen during the years before, during, and after menopause may also contribute to several health conditions.

Treatment options for menopausal symptoms are limited, and some may come with health risks.

However, a recent study investigating the effects of CBD in estrogen-deficient mice found that CBD improved several menopause-related symptoms and conditions.

Still, the scientists say that more research is needed to determine if CBD may be a therapeutic option for postmenopause-related health disorders.

Although menopause is a naturally occurring transition, it can often cause numerous unpleasant symptoms in women — primarily due to declining female hormone levels.

According to the National Institute on Agin g ( N I A ), these symptoms can include hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and pain during sex. What’s more, menopause can also cause moodiness, irritability, depression, or a combination of physical and mental health symptoms.

In addition, research suggests that the natural decline in estrogen that occurs with menopause may also increase a woman’s risk of cardiovascular disease , osteoporosis , and gastrointestinal conditions . A 2020 review of research also suggests that declining estrogen is associated with systemic inflammation.

Treating menopause-related symptoms and negating disease risk in postmenopausal women generally involves hormone replacement therapy (HRT). However, research from 2021 shows that HRT can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer in some women.

Other FDA-approved treatments for menopausal symptoms include specific low dose selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and a non-hormone medication that mimics estrogen.

Some reports also suggest that alternatives such as medical cannabis may be useful for treating menopausal symptoms. Still, the safety and effectiveness of using cannabis for menopause are not fully understood.

Since therapies for menopause are limited and may carry unwanted health risks, better options are needed for those seeking relief from their symptoms.

A Rutgers University mouse study, recently published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, has found evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) may have therapeutic potential for relieving symptoms of estrogen deficiency, and potentially offer benefits for individuals experiencing menopause and postmenopause. While the evidence seems promising, more research is needed in humans before CBD should be considered a safe and effective treatment.