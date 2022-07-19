Share on Pinterest Researchers are looking into the effectiveness of cannabidiol for post-surgery pain management. Stocksy

Researchers say cannabidiol (CBD) can be effective for pain management after rotator cuff surgery.

They add that CBD usually doesn’t produce serious side effects or a high risk of addiction.

Experts say CBD can be an effective postoperative pain treatment for a number of surgeries.

A new study says cannabidiol (CBD) can effectively relieve post-operation pain from rotator cuff surgery while being at least as safe as opioids.

The study was presented last weekend at the American Orthopaedic Society of Sports Medicine annual meeting in Colorado Springs.

It detailed research led by Dr. Michael J. Alaia, a sports orthopedic specialist at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

The findings haven’t yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.

Alaia’s team established a multi-center trial involving 80 subjects from 18 to 75 years of age. One group received a placebo. The other received CBD for 14 days. In the CBD group, the dosage was either 25 mg or 50 mg, depending on the subject’s weight.

The participants’ pain level was recorded on days one two, seven, and 14. Researchers used the visual analog scale ( VAS ) for pain, opioid consumption, and satisfaction with pain control. Liver function was measured on days seven and 14 to assess safety and nausea was monitored.

The researchers reported that on day one the VAS pain score was significantly lower in those receiving CBD. Additionally, although it wasn’t significant, patient satisfaction with pain control trended toward favoring the CBD group. However, researchers also found that there were no statistically significant differences in opioid consumption between the two groups.

The people receiving 50 mg of CBD reported lower VAS scores on day one and higher satisfaction with pain control on days one and two compared to those receiving 25 mg of CBD and the control group.

However, later in the trial, the effects of CBD on the study measures were seen to wane.

On days seven and 14, researchers reported there were no statistically significant differences in VAS score, opioid consumption, or patient satisfaction with pain control. Nor were there significant differences in nausea or liver function.

“Based on our findings, CBD is safe and effective in reducing pain in the immediate peri-operative period following rotator cuff repair and should be considered in postoperative multimodal pain control,” Alaia said in a statement.