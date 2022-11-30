Share on Pinterest Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve in the wrist becomes compressed. MarsBars/Getty Images Researchers say hydrodissection injections may help relieve pain caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.

However, not all experts agree it is the best option for this common wrist ailment.

They say a wrist splint worn at night or ergonomic aids such as wrist rests can be effective. A minimally invasive procedure called hydrodissection might help millions of people living with carpal tunnel syndrome, according to a new study presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. Hydrodissection is an injection of a liquid, typically saline, into a nerve to separate it from the surrounding tissue. Medical practitioners use ultrasound to identify nerves and guide the injection. In their study, which hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers divided 63 participants into three groups. Group 1 had a hydrodissection injection with saline

Group 2 received saline and corticosteroid in the hydrodissection injection

Group 3 received a corticosteroid injection without hydrodissection The scientists completed follow-ups at 4 and 12 weeks and six months. At four weeks, all participants reported a reduction in their pain. At the 12-week and 6-month follow-ups, groups one and two reported improvements while group three reported a recurrence of symptoms.

Reaction to the carpal tunnel syndrome study The hydrodissection procedure usually takes 10 to 15 minutes and does not require any high-end equipment. “Hydrodissection is a relatively new technique in the musculoskeletal ultrasound sphere, so there is a natural interest in what this can mean for nerve entrapment syndromes like carpal tunnel,” said Dr. Joanne Zhang, a hand, wrist, and elbow surgeon at the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California who treats people with carpal tunnel syndrome. “Physicians must rely on strong, consistent, and time-tested data to guide decisions when offering treatment options to patients,” Zhang told Healthline. “Although the results of this study are thought-provoking, the application is still very new and more research is required.” “This is a small study with a follow-up of only six months, so we don’t have long-term data on how patients fared. I would need to see additional information before including this in my recommended treatments,” Zhang noted.

What is carpal tunnel syndrome? Carpal tunnel syndrome is entrapment neuropathy. This happens when a nerve becomes compressed between two other structures in the body, often between a ligament and a bone, according to the National Library of Medicine . In carpal tunnel syndrome, the median nerve, which goes through a passageway in the wrist called the carpal tunnel, becomes compressed. It is the most common type of entrapment neuropathy. Approximately 3% to 6% of adults in the United States have carpal tunnel syndrome, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians. Symptoms include: Pain and numbness typically in the thumb, index finger, and middle finger

Fingers feeling swollen when they’re not

Loss of strength when gripping an item or performing some tasks

Pain radiating up the arm The symptoms usually worsen at night, often waking the person up. Moving the wrist, or flicking it, can sometimes relieve the discomfort. Symptoms typically worsen over time.

Is hydrodissection an answer for carpal tunnel syndrome? Not all doctors embrace hydrodissection for their patients. “I am not convinced this is the leading cause of nerve symptoms in idiopathic carpal tunnel syndrome and therefore I am uncertain it is a ‘cure’ for most patients who have carpal tunnel syndrome,” said Dr. Kanu Goyal, an orthopedic hand surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “Though I find hydrodissection of nerves an interesting idea, I am not prepared to recommend this treatment for my patients,” Goyal told Healthline. “I feel there is still insufficient data to support hydrodissection (with or without steroids) as an effective long-term solution for carpal tunnel syndrome, particularly in the scenario where a nighttime splint or a simple steroid injection hasn’t worked.” “I find a carpal tunnel release to be the most logical next option for these patients,” he added.