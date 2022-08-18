Share on Pinterest Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz has recalled nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Juice Drink in the US.

There are concerns the drink was contaminated with diluted cleaning solution.

The company became aware of the issue when several consumers complained about the taste.

Recalled products can be returned to the store from which they were purchased.

A total of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun have been voluntarily recalled by the brand’s parent company, Kraft Heinz. Each case contains a number of individual 6.6 FL oz (195 ml) pouches.

The move results from fears that a diluted form of cleaning solution — meant for use on food processing equipment — was accidentally added to the drink during the production process. Kraft Heinz was alerted to a potential issue after receiving complaints from several consumers regarding the product’s taste.

Not all Capri Sun products have been affected, however. Only pouches of the Wild Cherry Juice Drink made and sold in the US and with a best before date of 25 June 2023, have been recalled. (Specific recalled carton codes can be found on the Kraft Heinz website.) This means you don’t need to worry if you have different flavors or best before-dated pouches at home.

Kraft Heinz stated it is “actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.” If you have already bought an affected product, you can return it to the store from which you made the purchase.

Capri Sun is a popular drink in the US, with research suggesting around a third of adults aged 18-50 drink it at least once a month. And, even though thousands of pouches are affected by the recall notice, this figure is just a small amount of the company’s sales: Globally, over 6 billion pouches are sold each year.

What to do if you drink recalled Capri Sun

In their recall notice, Kraft Heinz did not state that any customers had reported experiencing adverse health effects from drinking the potentially contaminated juice.

However, “if someone thinks they have consumed or drank a recalled product, they should contact their medical provider, especially if they are feeling any adverse reactions,” Kimberly Baker, PhD, RD, LD, director of the food systems and safety program team at Clemson University Extension Service, explained to Healthline. “If there is a medical emergency, then 911 should be called for immediate assistance.”