Surveys indicate that more couples are considering “sleep divorce” by moving to different beds or bedrooms.

The purpose is to make sure that everyone can get some good shut-eye, even when one half of the couple is a snorer.

Experts say the arrangement can work out well for some couples, but that in others it may be a red flag of underlying issues.

The master bedroom is sacrosanct for many couples. It’s a place for retreat and reconnection, intimacy and bonding.

At least, until someone starts to snore.

Today, sleep-deprived couples say they’d be willing to file for a “sleep divorce” — opting to catch their nightly Zzz’s apart from one another, all in the name of health.

One half of one of those couples is licensed therapist and health and wellness coach Rachel Gersten, who sleeps in a separate bed from her husband.

“I truly believe one of the reasons I stay married is that I don’t have to share a bed with my husband,” Gersten told Healthline. “Between my chronic pain and being a light sleeper, and my husband’s desire to sleep much less than I do — and sleeping loudly to my light ears — it’s much easier for us just to sleep in separate beds.”

Research is more clear than ever about the vital importance of sleep for overall health. As a result, the idea of a sleep divorce may feel less foreign to many couples.

After all, poor sleep quality and sleep deprivation have been linked to weight gain, car accidents, poor immune response, depression, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and emotional health issues.

What’s more, a 2017 study found that couples who get too little sleep (less than seven hours per night, as defined by these researchers) are more likely to have marital spats and become hostile to one another.

Their stress-related inflammation is also higher, which could lead to many chronic health problems.

“There are plenty of theories behind ‘sleep divorce,’” said Bill Fish, a certified sleep science coach and founder of Tuck.com. “One is that people are now getting married a bit later in life than say 30 years ago. Our bodies are creatures of habit, preferring both structure and routine. If you have slept in your own bed your entire life, sleeping with someone else in the same bed is a huge deviation from what you are accustomed to, so your body naturally wants to fight it.”

He continues, “People are also putting a much greater emphasis on sleep — rightfully so as sleep is now considered the third pillar of wellness to go along with diet and exercise.”