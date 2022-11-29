Share on Pinterest New research shows that pregnant people in U.S. states where cannabis is legal are 4.6 times more likely to use the drug to alleviate pregnancy symptoms. Lumina/Stocksy

New research shows pregnant people in the U.S. living in areas where cannabis is legal should be screened for the health of the parent and baby.

Pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD is allowed.

Potential risk factors for using cannabis during pregnancy include low birth weight, neurodevelopmental issues, and premature birth.

Doctors agree that it’s best to discontinue the use of cannabis during pregnancy.

Many people may use cannabis during pregnancy to relieve unpleasant symptoms like nausea and pain.

In fact, cannabis use among pregnant people in the United States has been increasing for the past two decades, despite the risks. As a 2016 review notes, cannabis use during pregnancy is linked to adverse outcomes for both the pregnant person and the fetus.

Given the rise in cannabis use, a new study suggests that pregnant people living in the U.S. in places where cannabis is legal should be screened for the well-being of the parent and child.

The research, which was published on Nov. 29 in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, reveals that pregnant people were approximately 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to where only CBD is permitted.

According to the study findings, most pregnant people claimed they used cannabis in states where it’s legal as an alternative to medication to improve their symptoms.

“Pregnant women should be screened for cannabis use, and those who use should be further assessed about it,” Kathak Vachhani, a medical student at the University of Toronto and lead author of the new study, told Healthline.

“The effects of cannabis on the fetus and the long-term consequences of these effects are a topic of active research.”