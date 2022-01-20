Share on Pinterest Researchers have issued a warning about cannabis use as the drug becomes legal in more places.

Matteo Guedia/Getty Images In a new study, researchers say cannabis users can have cognitive impairments beyond the initial use period.

The cognitive impairments can affect decision making, memory, and the ability to complete mental tasks.

Some experts say the research is flawed because it doesn’t take into account the different types of cannabis and the different ways it can be ingested.

Some professionals who treat cannabis-related ailments say they have seen the effects of the drug’s use, especially in younger people whose brains are still developing. People using cannabis can have acute cognitive impairments lasting beyond the period of intoxication, according to a study led by Canadian researchers that was published today. The researchers say it’s important for users to understand these long-term effects as cannabis legalization becomes more common. The researchers looked at the effects of cannabis on more than 43,000 participants. They reported that cannabis causes small to moderate cognitive impairments in areas that impact decision making, suppressing inappropriate responses, learning, and remembering through listening and reading as well as how much time someone needs to complete mental tasks. The study suggests that the negative health effects of cannabis, which begin during consumption, can last for a significant amount of time. “Our study enabled us to highlight several areas of cognition impaired by cannabis use, including problems concentrating and difficulties remembering and learning, which may have considerable impact on users’ daily lives,” wrote Dr. Alexandre Dumais, an associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Université de Montréal and a study co-author. “Cannabis use in youth may consequently lead to reduced educational attainment, and, in adults, to poor work performance and dangerous driving. These consequences may be worse in regular and heavy users,” he said.

The importance of the research The researchers issued a warning about growing acceptability of cannabis being “on the rise,” especially among young people, who have the highest rates of use. “It is therefore important to understand the cognitive risks involved in using cannabis, especially to young people, whose brains are undergoing significant developmental changes,” the study authors wrote. Experts disagree on the extent of the negative effects caused by cannabis. Research into cannabis’ effects has been somewhat limited, due to it being illegal and not available for many research projects. “Marijuana can be harmful to the brain and it can also be useful for medical purposes. The reality is that there is just not enough research to know a precise answer,” said Dr. Rebecca Siegel, a New York City clinical psychiatrist and author of “The Brain on Cannabis: What You Should Know About Recreational and Medical Marijuana.” “We do know that cannabis use can impact the brain’s frontal lobe which controls executive functioning — decision making, problem-solving, etc.,” Siegel told Healthline. “Because THC affects the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, marijuana users may experience difficulty with concentration and memory. But without those studies, we can’t know for sure and we won’t know until more uniform, controlled studies are done. “We do know that the brains of young adults are continuing to form until their mid-20s, so cannabis use in that population needs to be carefully controlled and monitored by a physician,” she said.