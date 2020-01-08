Share on Pinterest New research finds there may be a better way to treat some testicular cancer patients. Getty Images

A new study found just one cycle of chemo may be enough to stop recurrence of some testicular cancers.

This study is just one of many that are revisiting cancer treatments in order to identify over-treatment.

Experts say there’s a fine balance between providing the right treatment and not overexposing patients to dangerous side effects.

Recent cancer research is focused on new treatments, but also re-evaluating existing ones to ensure patients aren’t over treated and still have the most effective outcomes possible.

Such is the case for men battling testicular cancer.

A recent report published in European Urology found they may need just one cycle of chemotherapy — not the standard two cycles — to prevent recurrence.

Testicular cancer often comes back elsewhere in the body within 2 years of initial diagnosis and after surgery.

According to the trial, just one cycle of chemotherapy could stop the recurrence and reduce some of the debilitating side effects as well. Treating cancer to prevent recurrence is known as adjuvant therapy.

New research aims to better understand existing treatments and potentially de-escalate or de-intensify them.

“One of the biggest dilemmas facing medicine and particularly cancer care globally is providing the most efficacy in decreasing the chances of recurrence, increasing survival while minimizing collateral damage from treatments both near and long term,” explained Dr. Henry M. Kuerer, a breast surgeon and researcher with the MD Anderson Cancer Network.

The testicular cancer study isn’t the only one looking at optimizing existing treatments.

A study last year found that many women with a common type of early stage breast cancer may not need chemotherapy after surgery.

More data presented last year reported that older, frail patients with advanced gastroesophageal cancer who got lower doses of chemotherapy didn’t have worse survival outcomes when compared to those who had more chemotherapy.

“We are able to de-escalate surgery going from the need from mastectomy in many to lumpectomy in some, and further decreasing the need for complete axillary lymph node removal particularly after chemotherapy treatments which eradicate disease,” Kuerer noted.

Another study examined breast cancer patients who need chemotherapy but may be able to avoid standard surgery thanks to the data provided from image-guided biopsy.

Cancer screening is also being re-evaluated, noted Dr. Art Rastinehad, a urology oncologist from New York.

More information on effective screening ensures patients don’t undergo needless procedures that can also have long-term effects.

“Prostate cancer screening is another area that is going through a drastic change in the paradigm given imaging is not playing a major and primary role in selecting men at risk for a biopsy,” he told Healthline.

“Prostate cancer was the last solid organ cancer that did not use imaging as a part of its diagnostic pathway until last year,” he added.

Rastinehad does believe patients lose faith in doctors when they hear that they, or other patients, were overtreated. This is why having more research on existing treatments is so vital.