Experts say the trauma and intensity of cancer treatments can cause insomnia. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help.

Researchers say cognitive behavioral therapy is the most effective way to treat insomnia in cancer survivors.

They say the intensity and trauma of cancer diagnosis and treatment causes insomnia in up to 30 percent of people who survive the disease.

A lack of sleep can affect a number of health issues, including immunity, blood pressure, and depression.

Chronic insomnia is a serious health concern for many cancer survivors.

One effective way to treat it is with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

But that’s often an expensive and time-consuming process, taking as many as 6 to 8 sessions. There’s also a shortage of trained specialists, so CBT for insomnia (CBT-I) isn’t available in most cancer treatment centers.

A new study published in the journal Cancer suggests there may be a faster, easier, and less costly solution.

Researchers from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute say that as many as 30 percent of cancer survivors face chronic insomnia years after completing treatment.

Their study involved 51 cancer survivors with moderate to severe insomnia.

In what the researchers call step one, participants took a single-session sleep education program. About 45 percent said that resolved their insomnia problem.

Some of those who still had insomnia went on to the second step, a 3-part program with a cognitive behavioral approach.

Of those who completed step two, 79 percent were successfully treated.

“Our results demonstrate that a stepped care model — in which the first treatment is low-intensity and easily accessible to patients — can be effective for improving insomnia in cancer survivors,” said Eric Zhou, PhD, lead author of the study and a psychologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“This represents a tremendous opportunity to treat a problem that can significantly diminish cancer survivors’ health and quality of life when not addressed,” he continued.

The researchers acknowledge the study’s limitations, including that participants were drawn from a single center and were mostly white women of a higher socioeconomic level.

The study also lacked a control group, which they plan to address in future trials.