Experts say cancer affects teens and young adults differently than children and older adults.

Experts say the medical community needs to understand the differences between cancers in young children compared to cases with children and older adults.

Among other recommendations, they say teens and young adults should have their own section of medical facilities and not be lumped in with children and older adults. When Shannon Voelkel received a diagnosis in 2016 of diffuse B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (DLBCL) at age 23, she was treated in the pediatric unit along with infants and young children. During her 6-month chemotherapy regimen, Voelkel said it was strange and discomforting not seeing any other young adults around her. “I could not relate to anyone during that time. I was an in-patient on the hospital’s ninth floor, and I took laps around the hall hoping to see someone my age,” she said. “I’d scout out younger people, but there was no one.” It wasn’t until her third round of chemo that Voelkel found another young adult woman with the same diagnosis. “It was a game-changer,” Voelkel told Healthline. “I overloaded her the first time I met her. I was the veteran-if-not-seasoned patient and I shared with her all that I had already learned. We supported each other.” Voelkel said that for adolescents and young adults, a cancer diagnosis is arguably even harder than it is for a child or for an older adult. “You’re just getting your footing in the world and developing that foundation. A cancer diagnosis stops you in your tracks,” she said. “You wonder what job you can take given how tired you are, how you’ll get back to school, how you’re going to navigate the dating world, how you’ll explain these things to friends and co-workers who have no idea what you are going through,” she added.

New study: Young adults and cancer The unique needs of adolescents and young adults like Voelkel who have cancer diagnoses extend far beyond psychosocial needs. But are adolescent and young adult cancer patients still falling through the cracks? A new study from the American Cancer Society examining cancer in adolescents and young adult patients ages 15 to 39 concludes that, in the United States, nearly 90,000 cases and more than 9,000 cancer deaths will occur in 2020 in this age group. The study concluded that overall cancer rates increased in all young adult age groups between 2007 and 2016. This was largely driven by thyroid cancer, which rose by approximately 3 percent annually among those ages 20 to 39 and 4 percent among those ages 15 to 19. Incidence also increased in most age groups for several cancers linked to obesity, including kidney (3 percent annually across all age groups), uterine corpus (3 percent in the group ages 20 to 39), and colorectum (about 1 percent in the group ages 20 to 39). Rates declined for melanoma in the group ages 15 to 29 (4 to 6 percent annually) but remained stable among those ages 30 to 39. Young adults and adolescents have a higher risk of progression and death from their original cancer, according to researchers. Compared to those with cancer in older groups, this younger age group has a higher risk of long-term and late effects, including infertility, sexual dysfunction, cardiovascular disease, and other future cancers. The report cites increasing evidence that tumors in adolescents and young adults are molecularly distinct from those in younger or older populations, suggesting differences in both cause and treatment options. In addition, studies have shown that compared to childhood cancer survivors, young adults and adolescents have a higher risk of progression and death from their original cancer. Kimberly D. Miller, MPH, an American Cancer Society epidemiologist and author of the study, told Healthline that while there has been progress over the past decade in the scientific understanding of cancer in adolescents and young adults, several research gaps in causes, basic biology, treatment, and survivorship remain. “The bottom line is that more adolescents and young adults are being diagnosed with cancer, despite new efforts focused on this historically under-represented age group,” she said. Significantly, she explained, when adolescents and young adults are in a space dedicated to people of their age group, studies have shown that this dramatically improves outcomes and survival.

Breaking down the numbers The study reported that cancer incidence rates are similar by gender in teens ages 15 to 19. However, rates for women are 30 percent higher in young adults ages 20 to 29 and nearly double in those 30 to 39, primarily because of the substantially higher incidence of breast and thyroid cancers and skin melanoma in women. The study states that thyroid cancer incidence rates among women in their 20s are more than five times higher than those among men. Although lung cancer is rare in young adults, the study showed that rates among women in their 30s are higher than those among men despite lower smoking prevalence in women. Research on this is ongoing. The report points out that while overall survival rates are similar to children’s rates, the statistics mask poor survival rates in some rare cancers that affect young adults. “Racial disparities for several cancers are largest in this age group in part because [young adults and adolescents] are particularly financially vulnerable,” Miller said. “Specifically, health insurance coverage among [young adults, adolescents] in their late 20s and 30s is lower than that among other age groups.” The study also found that 5-year survival for all cancer types combined is lower in communities of color, especially individuals who are non-Hispanic Black (75 percent) compared with those who are non-Hispanic White (88 percent). The study noted that these disparities are not only driven by differences in timeliness and quality of diagnosis and treatment as a result of inequities in insurance status and access to care, but also by differences in tumor characteristics, such as estrogen receptor status for female breast cancer. Survivors are also at higher risk of long-term effects such as infertility, sexual dysfunction, heart disease, and other cancers later in life.

Additional challenges Declining mortality rates for blood cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia, in young adults and teens in the United States point toward progress in effective treatment for these cancers in recent decades. This progress, though, has lagged behind that for children for some cancers, especially in the older age groups, the study concluded. Further progress in reducing cancer morbidity and mortality among teens and young adults could be addressed through increasing clinical trial enrollment, more research on causes, and greater attention given to symptoms and signs of cancer, Miller said. Further monitoring of population-based trends for cancers for which mortality rates are increasing is warranted, Miller added. She noted that teens and young adults with cancer are still often lumped with either younger children or older adults, but neither group matches up with them. “It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that we finally began to really look at this. There is still very limited research on [adolescents and young adults] compared to childhood cancer,” Miller said. “There is good news in that mortality rates in [adolescents and young adults] have rapidly declined over the last decade for several cancers, including melanoma and both Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” she added. “But we still need to consider that several disparities for [this age group] compared to other age groups persist. For example, progress against acute lymphocytic leukemia in [adolescents and young adults] lags behind that for children, in part because [this cancer] tends to be more aggressive in [adolescents and young adults].”

