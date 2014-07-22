A third of cancer patients die from a wasting syndrome. With new hints, researchers are closing in on what causes it and how to slow it down in order to give cancer patients more time to fight.

Half of all cancer patients suffer from a wasting syndrome called cachexia . Affected patients lose weight, including muscle, no matter how much they eat. The wasting is the immediate cause of about a third of all cancer deaths.

Those stark numbers have spurred research into what exactly causes cachexia in patients with cancer and how it might be avoided. Until recently, doctors thought cancer-associated cachexia was a sign of an energy-hungry tumor taking food from healthy cells. That view doesn’t account for the fact that small tumors can also cause wasting.

Researchers increasingly suggest that the “brown fat” that has been studied as an antidote to obesity could also trigger wasting in patients with cancer.

Brown fat, which looks browner than conventional fat under a microscope, is a tool for the body to stay warm: Newborns have more of it than adults. Rather than simply storing calories, brown fat burns them.

In overweight patients, converting white fat to brown would be helpful. But for patients with cancer, it’s a life-threatening problem that leads them to become frail and less able to withstand their treatments or fight off otherwise minor illnesses.

Related: How Stage 4 Breast Cancer Can Lead to Pneumonia »