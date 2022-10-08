Share on Pinterest Researchers report that a Mediterranean diet can help bolster treatments for people with melanoma. Drazen/Getty Images

Researchers say a Mediterranean diet bolstered the treatment for people with melanoma using immune checkpoint inhibitors.

They added that the diet rich in fiber and polyphenols also reduced the risk of side effects from treatment.

Experts add that the Mediterranean diet is beneficial for overall health for most people.

People who love Greek food and other Mediterranean fare may be pleased to know that what you eat may extend and even save your life.

A new study from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom has found that a Mediterranean diet can improve immunotherapy response in people with advanced melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

The research was presented at a conference held by United European Gastroenterology. The findings have not been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.

In their study, researchers report that a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids, and polyphenols has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in people with advanced melanoma.

Dr. Laura Bolte, a dietician, PhD candidate, and the author of the study, told Healthline that a Mediterranean diet containing mono-and polyunsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts, and fish as well as polyphenols and fiber from vegetables, fruit, and whole grains, was associated with a significantly improved response to immunotherapy drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors .

The inhibitors, which to date are among the most effective treatments for melanoma, work by blocking checkpoints in a person’s immune system, which then force the body’s T cells to attack cancers.

Researchers conducting the multi-center study recorded the dietary intake of 91 people with advanced melanoma who were treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and monitored their progress with regular radiographic response check-ups.

The people in the study were not put on a specific diet, but they filled out a detailed dietary questionnaire prior to treatment through which researchers assessed their dietary habits, explained Bolte.

As well as having a significant association with overall response rate, a Mediterranean diet was significantly associated with progression-free survival at 12 months, the researchers reported.