Researchers say the cancer drug imatinib performed well in a clinical trial involving people with severe COVID-19 cases.

They say the drug reduced the recovery time as well as the hospital stays of people who took the medication.

Experts say imatinib shows promise in the future treatment of COVID-19.

Treating people with severe COVID-19 with the cancer drug imatinib may lower mortality rates.

Research presented this week at the American Thoracic Society International Conference reported that at a 90-day follow up COVID-19 patients who were treated with the drug had a 7 percent lower mortality rate than those not treated with imatinib.

“In this ongoing pandemic, this could result in lower mortality rates and shorter intensive care admissions,” said Erik Duijvelaar co-first author and MD-PhD candidate at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands, said in a press release.

The research has not been peer-reviewed or published yet.

Imatinib is a cancer drug that works by blocking proteins that encourage cancer cells to grow. It also stops leakage from the small blood vessels in the lungs, which can occur in inflammatory states such as in severe cases of COVID-19.

“One of the aspects of the inflammatory response is that it can disrupt the integrity of blood vessels and lead to leakage. This cancer drug would curtail that aspect of the inflammatory response… If blood vessels are leaking, we can’t easily exchange the gases that are in the blood,” Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline.

“If the blood vessels become leaky, that will destroy local tissue and makes the gas exchange, the essential function of the lungs, very, very difficult,” he explained.