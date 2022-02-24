Share on Pinterest Oncologists are concerned about an expected increase in cancer diagnoses this year. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Oncologists are expressing concerns that there could be an increase in cancer diagnoses later this year, in particular those involving late stages of the disease.

They say the reason could stem from people postponing cancer screenings due to fears and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are urging people who skipped screenings during the pandemic to make appointments soon for preventive procedures.

They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

However, many people skipped preventive tests such as cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has the national oncology community on edge about what cancer cases in the United States might look like in the second half of 2022.

The concerns center on the substantial decrease in cancer screenings and how that is likely to translate into more late-stage cancer diagnoses.

“It left a lot of people afraid to go to the doctor’s office or hospital or even take public transportation because of the virus,” Dr. Debra Patt, an oncologist and breast cancer specialist in Austin, Texas, and executive vice president of Texas Oncology, told Healthline.

Then, the situation got worse, “with supply chain shortages, staffing shortages at cancer clinics, and more,” Patt explained.

Patt is one of several oncologists Healthline interviewed who expect this scenario to continue being played out nationwide for the foreseeable future.

The physicians told Healthline that people would continue to show up at cancer hospitals and oncology offices with more advanced stages of their disease than they might have had if they had been screened earlier.