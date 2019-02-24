Researchers say your spinal column might be able to process some information that was previously thought to be done by the brain.

Experts say this latest research could help with the development of treatments for people with spinal injuries.

Many of us understand that most decision-making and actions originate in the brain.

But it might be time to rethink this notion.

There are circuits that are part of our nervous system that travel down the spinal column and control some relatively simple things, including the pain reflex in people as well as some motor functions in animals.

Now, research from Western University in Canada has indicated the spinal cord may also be able to process such complex functions as the positioning of a hand in external space.

“This research has shown that at least one important function is being done at the level of the spinal cord and it opens up a whole new area of investigation to say, ‘what else is done at the spinal level and what else have we potentially missed in this domain?’” said Andrew Pruszynski, PhD, the study’s senior and supervising researcher and an assistant professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Canada research chair in sensorimotor neuroscience, in a statement.

This kind of hand control requires sensory inputs from multiple joints, mainly the elbow and the wrist. These inputs were previously thought to be processed and converted into motor commands by the brain’s cerebral cortex.

By measuring the lag, or latency, in the response, the researchers were able to determine if the processing was actually happening in the spinal column or the brain.