Researchers say you can’t undo the damage of bad sleep and you might even create other health problems. Share on Pinterest Having a consistent sleep routine is one way to assure you get enough sleep during the week. Getty Images Sleeping in on the weekend won’t erase the negative health effects of sleep deprivation during the week. In fact, the rebound sleep could compound health problems associated with getting too little sleep night after night. That’s according to a new study published today in Current Biology. For decades, researchers have known sleep deprivation can lead to a variety of health issues, including weight gain and diabetes. “Sleep debt can increase depressive symptoms, worsen anxiety, lead to substance use, cause weight gain and slow metabolism, worsen inflammation, and impair memory,” Dr. Alex Dimitriu, double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine, and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, told Healthline. To make up for sleep loss, many people try to pay their “sleep debt” by sleeping in on the weekends. It’s been unclear what that effect might have on the damage done by sleep loss, so a team of researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder created a lab scenario to study just that.

What the study found The researchers recruited a group of healthy young adults with no existing sleep disorders or health issues. Each was assigned to one of three groups. The first group was allowed plenty of sleep, up to nine hours every night for nine nights. The second group was only allowed five hours of sleep each night over the same nine nights. The third and final group was allowed five hours of sleep for five days. Then they were allowed two nights of weekend sleep during which they could sleep as much as they liked, naps included. Finally, they returned to two days of restricted sleep. The data showed that the two sleep-restricted groups snacked more after dinner, which ultimately led to weight gain during the nine-day test. In addition, their blood sugar sensitivity fell by about 13 percent. The group that was allowed to sleep as much as they wanted on the weekend slept an average of only one hour more. But they consumed fewer calories after dinner than the people who still got insufficient sleep during that time. Despite this, their sensitivity to insulin remained diminished. When the third group returned to their sleep-restricted schedule after two days of unrestricted sleep, all of the benefits of the extra sleep — as minimal as they were — were erased. What’s more, this third group showed reduced insulin sensitivity in their liver and muscles, which was not seen in the group that wasn’t allowed catchup sleep over the weekend. “Our findings show that muscle- and liver-specific insulin sensitivity were worse in subjects who had weekend recovery sleep,” Christopher Depner, PhD, an assistant professor of research at the University of Colorado Boulder and the study lead author, said in a press release. “This finding was not anticipated and further shows that weekend recovery sleep is not likely [to be] an effective sleep-loss countermeasure regarding metabolic health when sleep loss is chronic.” These results point to what Dr. Jeffrey Durmer, co-founder and chief medical officer of FusionHealth in Atlanta, calls the “sleep health debt.” You may try to make up hours of sleep by getting more sleep later, but you can’t make up or repair the damage done to your body during the days you didn’t get enough shut-eye. “Sleep is a fundamental daily building block for the health of your body, brain, and mind,” Durmer told Healthline. “If you do not get enough sleep, your health is impacted directly, and this may or may not recover with additional sleep.”

The impact of sleep deprivation In the short term, sleep deprivation may cause poor stress response , reduced reaction time, and difficulty with problem solving. The day after a poor night of sleep, you may experience increased cravings, specifically for high-calorie foods. “Your brain is dependent on the recovery function of sleep,” Durmer said. “All neurons require sleep to replenish neurochemicals like neurotransmitters that communicate between neurons, which is how your brain provides you with alertness, various cognitive functions, emotional regulation, physical movement, sensation, and integration for learning and development.” Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to an increased risk of conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney disease. Chronic sleep deficiency is also linked to an increased risk of obesity and obesity-related diseases. “Just one night of only 6 hours of sleep leads to a doubling of serious car accidents, and after 10 to 14 days, it is the youth’s equivalent of drunk,” Dr. Harvey Karp, a pediatrician and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told Healthline. He added that new parents often experience inefficient sleep in addition to insufficient sleep. The sleep parents with newborns and infants do get is broken into pieces, which makes it less restorative. “For many, it feels like torture. In fact, we torture people — or train special forces to endure torture — by putting them through extended sleep deprivation and the sound of screaming babies over loud speakers,” Karp said.