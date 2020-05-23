Share on Pinterest If you have questions about whether it’s safe to have a physical, talk to your physician. Getty Images Many states banned nonessential medical procedures in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Patients have also put off routine care out of fear that they could be exposed to the new coronavirus at hospitals and doctors’ offices.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and some private insurance companies have expanded coverage for telehealth services during the pandemic. Should you skip your annual checkup? The answer would have been a resounding “no” if you asked most doctors before the pandemic. But with the risk of COVID-19, the answer isn’t so clear anymore. Many states banned nonessential medical procedures in an effort to stop the spread of the disease. Patients have also put off routine care out of fear that they could be exposed to the new coronavirus at hospitals and doctors’ offices. With states starting to open up, you might be wondering whether you can finally get that checkup, dental cleaning, or cancer screening you’ve been pushing off. Here’s what you need to know about scheduling preventive care appointments during the pandemic.

Are states allowing preventive care visits? First things first: If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, don’t delay treatment. While there’s the potential that you could be exposed to infections at the emergency room , the health risks of avoiding urgent medical care could be far more severe. Hospitals have also implemented precautionary measures, like distributing masks to patients, that help cut down the risk of viral exposure. Now that that’s out of the way, is it possible to start catching up on routine healthcare appointments, like physicals and dental cleanings? “Different places are in different stages of opening up,” said Dr. Arvind Ankireddypalli, primary care physician and geriatrician at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “Preventative services might not even be available in some communities, [and in others] medical appointments may be on a case-by-case basis.” Like medical care, dental appointments fall under similar guidelines. “Dental cleanings are nonessential treatments, and the department of health in most states only allowed emergency dental treatments to be completed during COVID-related shutdowns,” said Dr. John Nelson of Midtown Dental Miami. “As states begin to slowly reopen and restrictions begin to relax, dental cleaning services are starting to be provided again. I expect [that within the next few weeks], barring any setback, your local dental office will begin providing cleanings,” he said. Check with your local and state health departments for the most up-to-date guidelines.

Is it safe to go to the doctor? If your state is open (or will end its lockdown soon), you may be able to start booking preventive care appointments, like Pap smears, cancer screenings, checkups, and dental cleanings. But is it worth the risk of possible exposure to the new coronavirus? Opinions vary among healthcare providers and the conditions of their patients, as well as the infection rate in their communities and availability of personal protective equipment. Dr. Len Horovitz, internist, pulmonary specialist, and director of Carnegie Medical, recommends that patients avoid delaying their annual physical or other types of preventive care. “You will encounter problems that are best seen earlier rather than later,” he said. “It is possible to provide a safe environment for a patient in the doctor’s office. There’s no reason for people to put off an annual exam; these are important appointments that help keep problems from getting out of control.” In an effort to curb the spread of infection, Horovitz has been following a strict set of procedures at his office, including allowing just one patient in at a time, requiring patients to wear masks and gloves, and disinfecting the examination room between every patient. Other physicians, like Ankireddypalli, conduct a risk-benefit analysis for every patient before agreeing to see them in person. “It is probably not appropriate to keep delaying visits for high-risk patients, like older adults or people with chronic conditions,” he explained.