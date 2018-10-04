Researchers say there are indications it can, but scientists want more proof before recommending vitamin D supplements to kids,

Share on Pinterest Vitamin D can improve bone health as well as produce healthy skin, but can it help children lose weight? Getty Images

As childhood obesity continues to rise in the United States and around the world, researchers are looking for solutions that might help stem that rise.



Healthier diets, more exercise, and less screen time can make a difference.

But one other thing that looks promising is adding a little extra vitamin D to kids’ diets.



The latest findings of this possible link between vitamin D supplementation and reducing obesity came from a conference in Europe last week.

At the 57th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology meeting in Greece, researchers presented data that showed extra vitamin D helped obese children lose weight as well as reduce other health risks.



Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium so bones and teeth stay healthy.

However, it’s not something your body produces on its own and it’s usually difficult to get enough from your diet.

Instead, most of what we get comes from sunlight as well as foods such as fish.



About 40 percent of adults in the United States weren’t getting enough vitamin D, according to 2011 research.

But in recent years, vitamin D has evolved from being known as just important for bone health to being important for a number of other functions, including, possibly, weight loss.

