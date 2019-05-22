New research finds that solving puzzles may help you stay “sharp.”

Share on Pinterest Peope who had a crossword puzzle or sudoku habit appeared to have sharper cognition. Getty Images

A new study adds more evidence that puzzles can be effective for brain health.

The verdict is still out, however, on how they can help us in the long-term or if they can help prevent cognitive decline.

According to a recent study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, the more people over 50 engage in games such as sudoku and crosswords, the better their brains function.

Researchers looked at data from about 19,100 participants in the PROTECT study to see how often they performed word and number puzzles. Then they used a series of tests to gauge attention, memory, and reasoning.

In short, the more people engaged in puzzles, the better they performed on tests.

People who do puzzles have brain function equivalent to 10 years younger than their age, according to the study tests. On short-term memory tests, puzzle takers had brain function equivalent to eight years younger.

The cross-sectional data analysis evaluated testing on about 19,000 people. The data was self-reported, and participants completed cognitive testing online.

“The improvements are particularly clear in the speed and accuracy of their performance. In some areas the improvement was quite dramatic,” said Dr. Anne Corbett, lead author and dementia lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School.

“We can’t say that playing these puzzles necessarily reduces the risk of dementia in later life,” Corbett said. “But this research supports previous findings that indicate regular use of word and number puzzles helps keep our brains working better for longer.”

The researchers want to follow up with the participants as time passes. They also want to assess the impact of puzzle intensity as well as factor in how long people engaged in puzzles.