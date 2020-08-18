Share on Pinterest Experts say droplets containing the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can travel farther in cigarette smoke as well as e-cigarette vapor. Getty Images

Experts say secondhand smoke from cigarettes as well as e-cigarettes can transmit the novel coronavirus farther than usual.

They add that people aren’t wearing masks while they’re smoking or vaping.

They also note that smokers and vapers have a higher risk for developing COVID-19 than the general population.

Secondhand smoke has always been a killer, but COVID-19 has made exposure to tobacco smoke potentially deadlier.

And exhaled e-cigarette vapor may be even more dangerous.

Experts say both cigarette and e-cigarette smoke can transport the novel coronavirus, which travels from person to person on microscopic droplets of water vapor exhaled from the lungs.

“When a vaping cloud is exhaled, it contains an enormous amount of particles,” Loren Wold, PhD, an expert in airborne particulate matter, director of Biomedical Research in the College of Nursing, and an associate professor in the Colleges of Nursing and Medicine at The Ohio State University, told Healthline.

“What we don’t know is how far the particles can go. We know that the virus can attach to particles and can travel three, four, or five times farther than they would by simply being in the air.”

Even just normal breathing can spread the disease, which is why face masks are recommended to keep virus particles from spreading freely through the air.

In addition, smokers aren’t wearing masks when they’re dragging on a cigarette or vaping. Wold says smokers often exhale more forcefully, meaning that the particles they push out of their lungs can travel even farther.