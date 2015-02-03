Neurofeedback has been criticized by some medical experts, but the expensive alternative treatment is worth the risk for some parents of children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Michaela’s son had been hyperactive since he was a baby. In first grade, he was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Like many children with this condition, the young boy started taking a stimulant medication to treat his ADHD. It was never quite enough. Medical practitioners tried adding various medications for other symptoms over the years, with marginal success. Michaela, a Tennessee mother who asked that we use only her first name, felt guilty about giving her son medication. That sparked her interest in neurofeedback. “When you are desperate to find help for your child,” Michaela told Healthline, “you’ll try anything that is safe and documented in the literature.”

ADHD Is a Growing Concern Approximately 11 percent of children in the United States have been diagnosed with ADHD. Some experts are calling it an epidemic. The rising number of ADHD cases has led some parents to try alternatives such as neurofeedback. A few years ago neurofeedback was added to the list of ADHD treatments. The expensive alternative treatment is a procedure where a therapist reads brain activity on an electroencephalography (EEG) test and adjusts feedback to directly train brain function. Learn More: ADHD and Neurofeedback » Many experts are still skeptical about the validity of neurofeedback as a mainstream treatment for ADHD. They cite studies that failed to show significant improvement in ADHD symptoms and studies that weren’t controlled enough to truly validate outcomes. However, as the rates of ADHD have risen, the condition has been studied more intensely. There was little research on the efficacy of neurofeedback to treat ADHD before 2000. There have been dozens of studies on the subject since then.

How Neurofeedback Works In a study published in 2014 in the Journal of Pediatrics , children with ADHD who received neurofeedback made both quicker and greater improvements in ADHD symptoms than kids who had only cognitive training or neither treatment. Those improvements were still seen six months after neurofeedback sessions ended. This study suggests neurofeedback is a promising treatment for ADHD, one that could have lasting effects, unlike ADHD medication that only eases symptoms when it is taken daily. Read More: ADHD and Depression » Neurofeedback is essentially playing a video game but with the child’s brain as the controller instead of their fingers. Brain waves are measured through an EEG as the child interacts with the game. When the treatment works, ADHD children harness their brain waves appropriately by learning how to control them. That spurs the motivation to participate and retrains their brain at the same time, improving focus and attention. In addition, memories are formed for how they succeeded and are used in everyday life.