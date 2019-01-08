A mindful approach can alter your eating habits and help you lose weight, researchers say.

Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s more than just “calories in, calories out” when it comes to diet. Getty Images

Changing your eating habits may start with adopting a different mindset, according to a new study.

If you’ve made a resolution to lose weight this year, you’ve probably started hitting the gym and cutting calories.

But here’s something else that might help you hit your goals: mindful eating.

New research has found that mindfulness training may play an important role in helping people see lower numbers on their scale.

In a study published in Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism last month, researchers from the United Kingdom offered mindfulness training to 53 participants in an obesity management program.

They found that the 33 people who completed the mindfulness sessions dropped, on average, about 6 pounds more than those who chose not to take the course.

In the six months following the class, participants who completed at least three of the four mindfulness sessions lost an average of 6.6 pounds while those who attended two or fewer classes shed about 2 pounds.

The findings may show an important connection between mindset and weight loss.

“This is something people need to hear, especially as they’re working on their New Year’s resolutions and falling back on the same things they’ve always done that haven’t worked,” said Brad Crump, DC, health services manager at Red Mountain Resort, which offers weight-loss retreats with a focus on mindfulness. “When it comes to losing weight, there’s so much focus on calories in, calories out and exercise, but another big component is our relationship with food.”